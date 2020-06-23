Yellowstone National Park is giving visitors a heads up about an ongoing grizzly bear study starting up this month and continuing through August.
As part of an Endangered Species Act plan to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the park wants visitors to know that bear traps will be set out in a variety of locations. All areas and access points where the operations are underway will be marked with warning signs.
“It is critical that all members of the public heed these signs and do not venture into an area that has been posted,” Yellowstone park said in a news release.
The capture of grizzlies is due to take place starting Saturday and be completed Aug. 28.
To attract the bears, biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will be using road-killed deer and elk to draw the bears into culvert traps or foot snares.
“Once captured, bears are handled in accordance with strict safety and animal care protocols developed by the (grizzly bear study team),” the park said in a news release.
The bear study team members are representatives from the U.S. Geological Survey, National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribal Fish and Game Department, and the States of Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.