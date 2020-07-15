A nuisance black bear that entered an occupied backcountry campsite in Yellowstone National Park was killed Monday by rangers.
The female bear entered the campsite about 3 miles from the Hellroaring Trailhead on the north side of the park. Three adults and two children were sitting outside their tents at the time.
“The bear walked up to an adult woman and bit her on the right arm and head, inflicting bruises and minor abrasions,” the park said in a news release. “The bear also nipped at the right hand of one of the two children. The bear then walked over to the group’s food, which was under a storage pole but not yet hung and began consuming it.”
Park rangers rode to the campsite by horseback and found the bear still there eating the backpackers’ food.
The rangers listed four reasons for killing the bear: Human safety concerns, the bear entered an occupied campsite, it bit one of the occupants, and it received a considerable food reward after this behavior.
"The risk of being injured by a black bear while in backcountry campsites in Yellowstone National Park is approximately 1 in 850,000 overnight stays,” said Yellowstone Bear Management Biologist Kerry Gunther. “Although the risk is low, the park recommends that backcountry campers carry bear spray while hiking and when in camp. Hang food from the food pole at all times except when cooking or eating."
The park reports that injuries caused by black bears occur about once every seven years in Yellowstone.
The park reported killing multiple black bears last summer after the bears became food-conditioned by campers.