Yellowstone National Park announced three major road projects for 2020 and is seeking public input on a fourth project to rebuild a bridge over the Yellowstone River.
The Tower Fall to Chittenden Road project will see a complete road closure until April 2022. The 6-mile segment of road, originally built in the 1930s, will be widened and have additional and improved pullouts, a new parking area at Tower Fall General Store and improved trail and overlook for Tower Fall. This project will affect the popular Mount Washburn trail access during certain periods.
The North Entrance is slated for improvements to deal with increasing visitation and traffic. New construction will add an additional lane and kiosk to improve traffic flow and reduce lines. Also, two existing buildings will be replaced with one larger building/station and two kiosks and traffic and parking areas will be improved. Visitors can expect delays starting next summer. The project will take two years to complete.
The third project will complete work begun in 2018 on Fishing Bridge and also replace Pelican Creek bridge and a causeway with a viaduct to allow the wetland and creek to flow freely. The earthen causeway was installed in 1902 and limits Pelican Creek’s ability to flow freely, the park said in a news release. An improved parking area, wider road and pullouts are also included in the project. The park said visitors can expect delays from May 4 to Oct. 30, 2020, along the East Entrance Road between Fishing Bridge and Indian Pond.
For specific access information and road status, go to nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/parkroads.htm.
The park also is seeking comments on a proposal to replace the Yellowstone River Bridge on the Northeast Entrance Road near Tower Junction. This project would maintain through-access since it is the only road corridor in the park that is open year-round, connecting Gardiner, Mont., to Cooke City, Mont. The bridge was originally built in 1960s and shows signs of deterioration.
The three alternatives for the proposal include leaving the bridge as is, constructing a second bridge and road 500 feet south of the existing one, and constructing a bridge directly adjacent to the existing bridge.
Comment deadline for the project is Nov. 16.
For details on the project and to comment, go to parkplanning.nps.gov/projectHome.cfm?projectId=91171.