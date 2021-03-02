Yellowstone National Park will begin closing roads to oversnow travel starting Sunday and begin plowing roads in the Grand Loop area.
“Depending on conditions, the amount of road cleared in a day can be measured in miles...or yards,” the park said in a news release.
As segments of roads close, plowing will begin. All oversnow travel in the park will end for the season March 15. Weather permitting, some of the roads will reopen at 8 a.m. April 16 for automobile travel.
To see a short video on the spring plowing operation, go to www.nps.gov/yell/learn/photosmultimedia/minute_springplowing.htm.
Road closure dates:
• March 7, Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris
• March 9, Norris to Madison, Norris to Canyon Village
• March 14, Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge
• March 15, all remaining groomed roads
This week the park closed the hotel and cabins, gift shop, ski shop and food services at Mammoth Hot Springs. The Yellowstone General Store, post office, medical clinic and self-service fuel pumps stay open all year.
At Old Faithful, the Bear Den Gift Shop and Geyser Grill will close March 15.
The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Mont., through Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower Junction to Cooke City, Mont., is open to automobiles all year, weather permitting. At Tower Junction, self-serve fuel pumps are available all year.
Traditionally, depending on weather and the progress of spring plowing, some of the roads are open in the park to bicyclists only from April 1 to April 15. The distance from West Yellowstone, Mont., to Mammoth Hot Springs is about 50 miles.