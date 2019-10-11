Recent storms put down a layer of snow and ice in Yellowstone National Park and caused park officials to close Dunraven Pass for the season a week early.
The pass, between Tower Fall and Canyon Village, was temporarily closed Tuesday evening “because of accumulating snow, wind and ice that made for extremely unsafe driving conditions,” a park new release said. The park then closed the pass for the season.
The pass was scheduled to close to public vehicles on Oct. 15 for the season.
Craig Pass, on the road between Old Faithful and Grant Village is also closed for the season. Beartooth Pass connecting Cooke City, Mont., to Red Lodge, Mont., is also closed for the season. Beartooth Pass typically opens by Memorial Day each spring.
Most park roads are closed to regular vehicles from early November to late April. Weather permitting, roads in the park will open to oversnow travel by snowmobile and snowcoach in mid-December.
For up-to-date road information in the park, go to www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/parkroads.htm.