With recent wintery storms passing through the region, Yellowstone National Park officials have officially declared all the park's wildfires are out.
Most of the park's peaks and higher elevations are now coated with a dusting of snow.
Starting in July, the park reported nine wildfires over the course of the summer. Most of the fires were small, in the 1 acre or less range, with the exception of the Pollux Fire, started Aug. 3, at 30 acres and the Brimstone Fire, started Aug. 26, at 217 acres.
With hot and dry weather, the Brimstone Fire grew 80 acres in two days and closed a trail and some nearby backcountry campsites for several days.
All of the fires were lightning-caused with the exception of the North Entrance Fire, caused by human activity. That fire burned 4.5 acres between the North Entrance of the park and the Gardner River.
Most of the fires were allowed to burn unless they threatened structures.
“The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem,” the park reports on its “Fire Activity” online pages. “Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area's wildlife habitat and vegetation.”
The park also has dropped its fire danger meter to “Low,” meaning that there are no fire restrictions in place.
“Campfires are only permitted within fire rings in our campgrounds and some backcountry campsites,” the park reports. “All campfires must be cold to the touch before leaving. Soak, stir, feel, repeat. Fireworks are not allowed in the park or on other federal lands.”