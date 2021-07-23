Following the example of its neighboring state, Montana, Yellowstone National Park issued an afternoon and evening fishing closure on all streams to protect trout during the current drought.
Effective July 24, all streams and rivers in the park will only be open for fishing from sunrise to 2 p.m. Yellowstone Lake and other lakes will remain open to fishing from sunrise to sunset.
“Water temperatures have exceeded 68 degrees Fahrenheit in recent days, and flows on many rivers are approaching historic lows,” the park said in a news release. “These conditions are extremely stressful and can be fatal to fish. The extended forecast calls for continued hot and dry conditions with a slight chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms, which contribute to continued low stream flows and high water temperatures.”
While most of the park’s fisheries are catch-and-release only, the park said the new restrictions will help protect wild fish under stress from the high temperatures.
"Please fish during the coolest times of day and land fish quickly — do not play hooked trout to exhaustion,” the park said. “Gently handle fish in the water as much as possible and let them recover before release. Your cooperation will protect the park’s fisheries and may preclude the need to prohibit fishing at all times of the day on some rivers and streams if conditions worsen.”
Earlier last week, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks issued an order on several regional streams, some originating in Yellowstone, to restrict fishing from sunrise to 2 p.m.