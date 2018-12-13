Yellowstone National Park’s winter season starts Saturday with motorized oversnow travel on several park roads.
Park visitors can travel interior roads starting at 8 a.m. on commercially guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches from the West and South entrances, a park news release said.
“Visiting in winter is a magical experience and it is much quieter than in summer,” Linda Veress of the park’s public affairs office said in an email. “Winter activities ... include attending ranger programs such as walks and talks, watching wildlife, snowmobiling, riding in snowcoaches, skiing and snowshoeing.”
Travel between the North Entrance and Swan Lake Flat is limited to snowcoaches until more snow accumulates to allow snowmobile traffic. Travel from the park’s East Entrance over Sylvan Pass is slated to begin Dec. 22 depending on the weather.
The road from Gardiner, Mont., through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, Mont., is open to wheeled vehicles year-round.
Snow depths as of Thursday were 12 inches at West Yellowstone, Mont., 18 inches at Harriman State Park and 17 inches at Canyon inside the park. Current snow depths for the region can be found at wcc.nrcs.usda.gov/snow/snow_map.html.
Other facilities are also opening in the park. At Old Faithful, the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center, Geyser Grill and Bear Den Gift Shop and Ski Shop will open on Saturday. On Sunday, the Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Cabins and Obsidian Dining Room will open for the winter.
At Mammoth Hot Springs, the Mammoth Hotel Map Room Bar, Mammoth Hotel Buffet and Mammoth Gift Shop and Ski Shop will open Sunday.
The Albright Visitor Center, Mammoth General Store, medical clinic, campground and post office are open year-round at Mammoth Hot Springs.
There are 24-hour gas pumps available at Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction, Canyon Village, Fishing Bridge, Grant Village and Old Faithful.
The park also offers warming huts for skiers, snowshoers and snowmobilers at various locations near popular destinations. Shelters generally offer restrooms. Some shelters offer water, vending machine snacks or hot drinks. Most will be open this weekend. For a list of shelters and what they offer, go to nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/visiting-yellowstone-in-winter.htm.
Two popular winter activities are cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. The park has many miles of trails that can be accessed from Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful, West Yellowstone, Canyon, the northeast corner and the Tower area. Several suggestions for outings ranging from a half-mile long to a dozen-miles long can be found at nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/skiyell.htm.
The park also offers several ranger-led snowshoe walks and presentations during the winter at Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful and West Yellowstone, Mont.