Beginning Friday (April 16), Yellowstone National Park will open several roads to public motor vehicle traffic.
“Visitors should expect modified operations that are subject to change based on future conditions and public health guidance,” the park said in a news release.
The roads opening this Friday include the West Entrance at West Yellowstone, Mont., to Old Faithful; the road from Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful through the Norris Geyser Basin; the road from Norris to Canyon Village; and the road from the North Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs and to the Northeast Entrance at Cooke City, Mont. (open year-round).
The park said that early spring services for camping, lodging, dining, shops, and gas stations are limited. Most services don’t open until Memorial Day or later. Some Mammoth hotel rooms and cabins open April 30 and May 7. The Madison Campground opens May 14. The Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Cabins open May 7. More information is available at yellowstonenationalparklodges.com/summer2021.
For specifics on opening dates for other facilities, go to nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/hours.htm.
The park said face masks are required in all visitor facilities and other areas when physical distancing cannot be maintained.