Select roads and services in Yellowstone National Park opened for the season today at 8 a.m. with most roads accessible from West Yellowstone, Mont.
The park will also waive entrance fees on Saturday to celebrate National Park Week.
The roads now open include the West Entrance to Old Faithful, Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful via Norris, Norris to Canyon Village and North Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs to the Northeast Entrance (which is open year-round).
The park advises that road conditions can change quickly and offers updates by calling 307-888-7777.
“Springtime in Yellowstone means fewer crowds, opportunities for hiking at lower elevations and skiing or snowshoeing at higher elevations,” a park news release said. “Wildlife viewing highlights this time of year include bison calving, bears recently emerged from dens, bull elk antlers in velvet and the arrival of migratory birds.”
While most campgrounds, hotels, motels, stores and gas stations don’t open until mid-May or later, there are a few visitors centers and cabins that open sooner. For a comprehensive guide to opening and closing dates for services in the park, go to www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/hours.htm.
For more information on National Park Week, go to www.nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/national-park-week.htm.