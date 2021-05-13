Yellowstone National Park announced that its South Entrance is opening today (May 14), weather-permitting, at 8 a.m. to the public.
In addition to opening the gate, roads to West Thumb, Lake Village and Old Faithful over Craig Pass are also now open.
“Conditions can change quickly, especially during spring and fall, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions,” the park said in a news release.
With the opening of the road, the South Entrance also opens to cyclists. The park closed the entrance and South Entrance Road to spring cycling this year because of concerns for safety. In years past, the South Entrance Road had been open to cycling traffic during the shoulder time after roads were plowed and before public motor traffic was allowed.
For current information on Yellowstone road conditions and construction affecting road travel, go to nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/parkroads.htm or call 307-344-2117.
With the opening of the South Entrance, only the Northeast Entrance to the park east of Cooke City, Mont., remains closed. That passageway over Beartooth Pass is expected to open May 28.
The road from Tower-Roosevelt to Canyon Village will be closed this year due to construction.