Yellowstone National Park is reporting another uptick in visitors for October.
The park logged 218,076 visits during the month, an increase of 2.9 percent over October 2017 and making it the third busiest October on record.
“So far in 2018, the park has hosted 4,078,770 visits, down 0.15 percent from the same period last year,” a park news release said.
Year-to-date for 2017, the park posted 4,084,763 visitors. Last year's Great American Eclipse also brought many visitors to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. The park’s most visitors year-to-date came in 2016 with 4,212,782; that year also marked the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service.
With the increase in October, year-to-date visitation in 2018 is roughly 29 percent higher than it was in 2013 and 3 percent lower than it was in 2016, the park’s record year for visitation, the release said.