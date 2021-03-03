Yellowstone National Park is recruiting for its 2021 Youth Conservation Corps work-based education program to be held this summer.
The program is for 12 young men and women ages 15 to 18 and is conducted over a five-week session inside the national park from June 28 to July 30. Participants will be randomly selected from across the country. The deadline for applying is March 10.
“No previous wilderness experience is necessary, but enjoying camping is a plus since it will be required during work assignments,” the park said in a news release. “Applicants should possess a positive attitude, a willingness and ability to work in a physically active outdoor program, and get along well with others.”
The park said the program is designed to develop an appreciation for the natural resources through “educational, recreational and work experiences.” The youth corps will work with park staff on trail rehabilitation, campground restoration, visitor support services and maintenance projects.
Participants will live in the park, be charged for room and board and be paid the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
“Participants develop their job and leadership skills while exploring personal values, gaining self-esteem, expanding their awareness of work ethics, and learning firsthand about environmental and conservation issues,” the park said. “Corps members also participate in evening and weekend recreational activities and discover the many options for careers in the (National Park Service) and other land management agencies.”
The program is funded by park entrance fees and the nonprofit Yellowstone Forever organization.
To apply for the program, go to nps.gov/yell/learn/management/yccjobs.htm.