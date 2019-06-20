Drivers of commercial buses and trucks entering Yellowstone National Park are reminded that they will be subject to safety inspections this summer, the park announced this week.
Park rangers are partnering with state and federal transportation officials to conduct safety evaluations of commercial vehicles and operators to “ensure the safe operation and mechanical soundness of commercial buses and trucks on Yellowstone’s roadways,” a park news release said. “They evaluate vehicles and drivers to ensure full compliance with federal regulations that govern commercial vehicle operation. Inspections help protect visitors, employees, and park resources.”
The park said the inspection program is in its 20th year and has resulted in a significant decrease in “out of service” violations that require either the vehicle or the driver to be taken off the road “due to serious mechanical or driver-specific violations.”