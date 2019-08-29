The Upper Gibbon River drainage area in central Yellowstone National Park will be closed next week while park fisheries biologists work to kill nonnative fish.
The park will close Virginia Cascades Drive, Wolf Lake Trail, the Wolf Lake Cutoff trail to Ice Lake and some areas of the backcountry to the north and south of the road between Norris Junction and Canyon Junction.
Backcountry campsites in the area will not be closed during the project.
“Biologists will remove nonnative rainbow trout and brook trout using the fish toxin rotenone,” the park said in a news release. “Rotenone is a naturally occurring chemical compound derived from the roots of tropical plants.”
Biologists will treat the downstream water below the treatment area with potassium permanganate to remove the effects of rotenone and prevent killing downstream fish, the park said.
The rotenone treatment may be repeated in 2020 if nonnative fish still remain. The park plans on reintroducing native fish in 2020 or 2021.
“This work continues the park’s efforts to create refuges that support the introduction of westslope cutthroat trout and Arctic grayling,” the news release said. “The historic stocking of nonnative fish nearly eliminated these species from Yellowstone. In recent years, the park has attempted to restore them to the East Fork of Specimen Creek, Goose Lake, and Grayling Creek.”
The park began the project in 2010 and has been systematically removing nonnative species and reintroducing native fish throughout the park. A copy of the plan can be found on the park’s website at tinyurl.com/pr-fish-plan.