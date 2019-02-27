Starting Friday, Yellowstone National Park is scheduled to begin closing roads to oversnow travel to allow for spring plowing.
All oversnow travel will end for the season at 9 p.m. March 15.
The first section of road to close will be the East Entrance to Lake Butte Overlook. On Sunday, the road from Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris will close. On Tuesday, the sections from Norris to Madison and Norris to Canyon Village will close. On March 15, all remaining groomed roads will close.
“(The weather) may change things, but as of now, crews are working hard to meet these opening dates,” Linda Veress, public affairs officer for Yellowstone, said in an email. “If there are any changes, we will provide an update.”
The gift shop, ski shop and food services will close at Mammoth Hot Springs on Sunday and reopen April 26. The Mammoth Hot Springs campground, general store, post office, medical clinic, visitor center and self-serve fuel pumps remain open all year.
At Old Faithful, the snow lodge and cabins close Sunday. The Bear Den Gift Shop, the Geyser Grill, and the visitor center will close March 15 and reopen in late April or early May.
At Tower Junction, self-serve fuel pumps are open year-round.
The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Mont., through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, Mont., is open to automobiles all year.
If the weather cooperates, park roads will reopen to cars at 8 a.m. April 19. Most park facilities and services don’t begin until late May. For more specific information on when sites open for business, go to www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/hours.htm.
In the roughly four weeks between late March and April 19, roads can be open to bicycles and pedestrian traffic.
“Spring bicycling season usually starts by early April, but will depend on how plowing is going and weather conditions,” Veress said. “Folks can check for updates on the web page.”
As the spring biking season approaches, regular updates on road conditions can be found at www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/spring-fall-bicycling.htm.
The park cautions that even after April 19, temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur. Visitors can get updates on road conditions or closures at www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/parkroads.htm or by calling a recorded message at 307-344-2117.