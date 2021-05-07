Yellowstone National Park issued a warning to visitors to stay alert for aggressive elk during the annual spring calving season.
The elk calving season in the park falls generally in late May and early June.
“Cow elk are much more aggressive towards people during the calving season and may charge or kick,” the park said in a news release. “Stay alert. Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots. Cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and cars.”
A few years ago, two people were attacked on separate occasions by cow elk in the Mammoth Hot Springs area. One woman was taken to the hospital after being kicked in the head and body by a cow with a newborn calf.
"Mammoth Hot Springs is prone to this kind of situation given the variety of buildings in the area and the many elk throughout the area," said Morgan Warthin, of the park's communication office.
The park advises visitors to stay at least 25 yards from elk at all times.
“If an elk charges you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible,” the park said. “You are responsible for your own safety.”
Yellowstone has between 10,000 and 20,000 elk during the warmer months. Bulls weigh about 700 pounds and stand 5 feet at the shoulder. Cows weigh about 500 pounds and are shorter. Calves weigh about 30 pounds at birth.