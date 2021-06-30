Don’t burn it down, harass the wildlife, or drive like a maniac.
Yellowstone National Park is offering visitors during the busy Fourth of July weekend a few tips to make their visit more enjoyable.
One thing to remember is that most of the campgrounds and lodging is reserved and full. Camping or overnight vehicle parking is also not allowed in pullouts, parking areas, picnic grounds or anywhere not designated a campground.
On the subject of fire danger, the park wants all visitors to leave fireworks at home and if you build a campfire, soak, stir, feel, repeat before leaving it.
Also expect crowds.
“Millions of people visit Yellowstone in summer,” the park said in a news release. “Traffic and wildlife along and on roads, and road construction often make drive times longer than expected. Parking areas and popular destinations will be congested.”
To reduce wait times at entrances, the park recommends buying a pass online and going during less busy times early in the morning or in the late afternoon. An online pass can be purchased at https://www.recreation.gov/sitepass/72451
Another tip is to keep your distance from wild animals. A minimum of 25 yards from all wild critters and 100 yards from bears and wolves.
“People have been injured or killed by bears, bison and elk,” the park said.
Another danger in the park are thermal features.
“Stay on boardwalks,” the park said. “People have been severely injured or killed by breaking through the thin ground in thermal basins or falling into hot springs.”
The park offers visitors its free “NPS Yellowstone App” that features live updates on the status of lodges, campgrounds, roads, and when geysers are predicted to erupt. The app also includes interpretive stories and self-guided audio tours. Learn more about the app by going online to www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/
Yellowstone reminds visitors that cell reception is spotty in the park.