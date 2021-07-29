Yellowstone National Park announced that it will launch a lottery for permits to snowmobile into the park without a commercial guide starting Sunday (Aug. 1).
The lottery will be open on the website recreation.gov/permits/250849 from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31.
The program allows one group of up to five snowmobiles to ride into the park from each of its four winter entrances per day. Trips can be for a maximum of three days and permits cost $40 per day with a $6 application fee.
Successful lottery permit winners will be notified in September.
“Unclaimed or canceled permits will be made available via www.recreation.gov on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning on Oct. 1,” the park said in a news release. “There is no waiting list. Cancellations may occur throughout the winter season, so check the website often for openings.”
The park said permit holders are considered “non-commercial guides” and must be at least 18 years old on the first day of their trip. Snowmobile operators must have a valid driver’s license and take a free online park certification program.
“Anyone can take the course to learn about park rules that help visitors safely enjoy the unique experience of winter in Yellowstone while also protecting park resources,” the park said. “All snowmobiles must meet the park’s ‘New Best Available Technology’ standard.”
Best available technology standards to operate in the park focus mainly on emissions. An approved list of snowmobiles can be found on the park’s website.