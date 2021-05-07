Yellowstone National Park announced that the road for the East Entrance to Lake Village to Canyon Village over Sylvan Pass will open today (May 7) to public motorists.
The park said “significant snowpack still exists” in the Sylvan Pass area which tops out at 8,530 feet, and temporary road closures could still occur. Park rangers plan to monitor the area for avalanche conditions and weather or slides could temporarily close the road.
“Conditions in Yellowstone can change quickly, especially during spring and fall, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions,” the park said.
Visitors to the park can get current road status reports online at nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/parkroads.htm or by calling 307-344-2117.
The park’s South Entrance remains closed until May 14. The road from Lake Village to West Thumb and West Thumb to Old Faithful over Craig Pass (8,262 feet), are also due to open May 14.
The road between Tower-Roosevelt and Canyon Village is closed for the 2021 season for reconstruction. The project will widen the road and add more pullouts and an improved parking lot at the Tower Fall General Store, among other improvements.
The road from Cooke City, Mont., to Red Lodge, Mont., over Beartooth Pass remains closed until May 28. At 10,947 feet, Beartooth Pass is generally open until mid October. Videos of recent snow plowing operations at Beartooth Pass can be seen at mdt.mt.gov/travinfo/beartooth/.