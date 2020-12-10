Starting Tuesday (Dec. 15), Yellowstone National Park is opening to the public for snowmobile and snowcoach travel.
The park entrances to open include the North, West, East, and South, weather permitting, according to a park news release. The opening means that visitors can travel into the park on commercially guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches. Visitors who have proper permits are allowed to take non-commercially guided trips into the park. The winter season generally closes mid-March.
The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Mont., through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, Mont., is plowed and open to automobiles all year.
In years past, the park opened the East Entrance Road to Sylvan Pass on Dec. 22, but after seeking public comment, changed the opening and closing date to match that of the other entrances.
Roads will start to re-open to automobiles in mid-April.
Yellowstone will have fewer services open this winter season and warns that services offered could change. For up to date service listings, go to nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/visiting-yellowstone-in-winter.htm.
The following are services open this winter:
Canyon Village
• Lobby and restrooms only at the Canyon Visitor Education Center – Dec. 15
Old Faithful
• Geyser Grill and Bear Den Gift Shop - Dec. 15
• Restrooms only at the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center - Dec. 15
• Old Faithful Visitor Education Center - to be determined
Mammoth Hot Springs
• Mammoth Hotel & Cabins, Mammoth Hotel Map Room Barista/Bar, Dining Room, Mammoth Gift Shop and Ski Shop - Dec. 15
• Mammoth General Store, medical clinic, campground, and post office - Open year-round
• Albright Visitor Center - to be determined
Service Stations
• 24-hour gasoline pumps at Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction, Canyon Village, Fishing Bridge, Grant Village and Old Faithful - Open year-round
Warming huts
• At Fishing Bridge, Indian Creek, Madison, Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful, and West Thumb will provide shelter. Food, restrooms, and water will be available at some huts. All warming huts, except Mammoth Hot Springs, will open on Dec. 15. Mammoth Hot Springs will open on Dec. 16.