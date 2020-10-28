Yellowstone National Park announced that it will close all of its entrances except the North Entrance Monday morning (Nov. 2) to prep for the winter season.
Each November the park closes the entrances and this year will reopen the gates beginning Dec. 15 for winter snowmobile and snowcoach travel.
“This weekend ... provides the last chance for visitors to drive to many iconic locations in Yellowstone,” the park said in a news release. “The West, South, and East entrances and all roads, with one exception, will close to vehicle travel.”
The road from Gardiner, Mont., to Cooke City, Mont., through the North Entrance of the park will remain open to automobiles all winter, weather permitting. Beyond Cooke City going east, the road is closed when 10,947-foot Beartooth Pass closes. The pass is already closed for the season.
The park previously announced reduced services this winter because of the pandemic. The Old Faithful Snow Lodge closed for the winter “out of an abundance of caution” because of recent cases of COVID-19 in the immediate area. Normally, the lodge, operated by Xanterra, would open for snowmobilers and snowcoach winter visitors for overnight lodging and other activities.
For up to date services, alerts and closures in Yellowstone, go to nps.gov/yell.