Now that all of Yellowstone National Park’s entrances are open as of Monday, the park’s main lodging and food concessionaire has announced its plans for the summer.
Park concessionaire, Zanterra, began opening some of its facilities beginning June 1.
“Opening and closing dates are subject to change based on future conditions and public health guidance as well as the ability to maintain a safe environment for visitors, employees and National Park Service staff,” Xanterra said in a news release.
Four Xanterra operated campgrounds are scheduled to open this month: Madison, June 15; Bridge Bay and Grant Villiage, June 17 and Canyon, June 19. Go to yellowstonenationalparklodges.com/stay/camping/ for reservations.
The Old Faithful Inn, Grant Village and Roosevelt Lodge are closed, but may reopen this summer if coronavirus conditions improve.
Xanterra cabins with private baths will begin opening this month: Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel, June 1; Old Faithful Lodge, June 8; Old Faithful Snow Lodge, June 8; Lake Yellowstone Hotel, June 17; Lake Lodge, June 17; and Canyon Lodge, June 19. Reservations can be made at yellowstonenationalparklodges.com/stay/.
For dining, Xanterra establishments will only be offering take-out options. The Old Faithful Geyser Grill has been open since May 22. The Mammoth Hot Springs Terrace Grill opens today. Other places to get a bite to eat include Old Faithful Lodge Bake Shop, June 8; Old Faithful Lodge Cafeteria, June 8; Wylie’s Canteen at Lake Lodge, June 17; Lake Lodge Lobby Bar, June 17; Grant Village Dining Room, June 17; and Canyon Lodge Eatery, June 19.
Xanterra also offers an abbreviated list of activities in the park, including bike rentals, horseback rides, charter fishing and sightseeing trips and boat rentals for Yellowstone Lake. Some activities, such as road-based tours, stagecoach rides and cookouts will not be offered. For information on activities, go to yellowstonenationalparklodges.com/adventures/.
Xanterra has seven gift shops that began opening May 22 and will open to correspond with its lodging offerings.