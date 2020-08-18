Yellowstone National Park reported Tuesday that it has zero COVID-19 cases among nearly 1,400 employee tests on front-line employees.
Surveillance tests for employees and concession workers were started in early June as part of the park’s program to open back up.
Two Yellowstone concession workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in July and have since recovered.
So far, the park has tested 1,499 people, 121 test results are still pending.
“No visitors have tested positive in the last four weeks in any of Yellowstone’s medical clinics,” the park said in a news release on Tuesday. “There have been approximately 1.66 million visits to the park since it opened on May 18.”
The park, with the help of surrounding counties in Montana and Wyoming, is also sampling wastewater for COVID-19 levels, particularly at its most popular developed areas of Mammoth Hot Springs and Old Faithful.
“Wastewater testing for COVID-19 is a new technology and interpretation of the results is not well understood,” the park said. “At this time, the park hopes that results will be useful to identify trends.”