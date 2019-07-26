Yellowstone National Park rangers have killed two black bears so far this summer and are on the lookout for a third.
The three bears were food-conditioned, exhibited bold behavior and showed no fear around people.
“According to our bear biologist, we are having an average number of bear conflicts this year, but they have been more serious,” said Yellowstone public affairs officer Jody Lyle. “One instance of poor food storage by a camper in one spot might lead to numerous bear incidents in that location in the following weeks or months.”
The most serious incident occurred last month at a backcountry campsite along Little Cottonwood Creek when a black bear bit into an occupied tent and bruised a woman’s thigh. The bear bite did not break the skin due to the tent fabric and thick sleeping bag, the park said in a news release.
After the incident, rangers set up cameras and a decoy tent at the campsite. The bear returned and “aggressively tore up the decoy tent,” the park said. The bear was killed at the site June 11.
In early July along the Lamar River Trail, campers left food unattended and allowed a black bear to eat about 10 pounds of food. Campers who visited the same campsite the following evening had numerous encounters with the same bear, the park said.
“Rangers relocated multiple campers from the area and the bear was killed on July 10,” the park news release said.
Another black bear has been causing damage to tents and vehicles in its search for human food at the frontcountry Indian Creek Campground since July 18.
“Park staff actively hazed the bear from the campground, but also set up cameras,” the news release said. “If the bear returns, managers will take appropriate actions based on the current circumstances, including additional hazing or removal.”
Lyle said the problem bears are usually found in campgrounds.
“Both frontcountry and backcountry campgrounds are usually the locations of problems,” she said.
The park said it typically does not try relocating bears because they would just find new places in the park to get into trouble and “surrounding states do not want food-conditioned bears” and bears have good memories and easily return to the area they got into trouble.
Lyle said with black bears and grizzly bears the messages are the same.
“Allowing bears to obtain human food even once often leads to them becoming aggressive toward people. All of us play a role in keeping both bears and people safe.”
Learn more about bear safety in Yellowstone National Park at https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/bearsafety.htm.