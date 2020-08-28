The road between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge Junction in Yellowstone National Park remained closed on Friday after a commercial truck trailer hauling gas overturned and spilled fuel.
The accident occurred Thursday and spilled about 3,000 gallons of unleaded gas headed for facilities in the park. None of the spilled fuel is believed to have entered the Yellowstone River. The park said the incident is under investigation.
Mud Volcano is open and still accessible from the north. The East Entrance road to Fishing Bridge Junction is open and can be accessed from the south.