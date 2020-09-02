The largest roadside fuel spill in Yellowstone National Park in nearly 20 years has kept the road closed between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge.
Park crews are taking extra measures to clean up the area where a gasoline tanker rolled and spilled about 3,000 gallons of unleaded gas destined for a park gas station last week.
The park is digging a large hole in the road – 100 feet wide by 100 feet long by 10 feet deep – to remove the contaminated soil and dispose of it at an appropriate facility outside the park. The park is coordinating the work with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.
“The park strives to reopen the road within a week, once the cleanup effort is finished and the road is repaired,” the park said in a news release.
Because of the road closure between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge Junction, visitors are asked to use alternative routes. During the road work, Mud Volcano is only accessible from the north and Fishing Bridge Junction is only accessible from the south and from the East Entrance.
Up-to-date road information is available at go.nps.gov/YellRoads, or by calling (307) 344-2117.