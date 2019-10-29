All Yellowstone National Park roads will close Monday with the exception of the road between Gardiner, Mont., and Cooke City, Mont.
The park said that all roads will close at 8 a.m. Roads will open to oversnow travel by snowmobile and snowcoach at 8 a.m. Dec. 15 for the West Entrance to Old Faithful, Mammoth to Old Faithful, Canyon to Norris, Canyon to Lake, Old Faithful to West Thumb, South Entrance to Lake and Lake to Lake Butte Overlook.
The East Entrance to Lake Butte Overlook and Sylvan Pass will open Dec. 22.
The road between Canyon Village over Dunraven Pass to Tower Junction has already closed for the season. Beartooth Highway between Cooke City and Red Lodge, Mont., is also closed for the season.
For current information on roads in the park, call 307-344-2117.