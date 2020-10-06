Yellowstone National Park is seeking public comment on a proposal to upgrade its telecommunication services over the next three years.
Proposed improvements include replacing five old microwave radio reflectors installed in the park’s backcountry in the 1980s with broadband fiber-optic cable. The park’s microwave radio system services its telephone, 911 and computer networks. Only about 8% of the park is covered by cellular service.
“The proposal would not expand authorized cellular phone coverage areas in the park but would substantially improve coverage quality in existing developed areas,” the park said in a news release. “No new cellular towers would be installed under this proposal.”
The plan includes removing the 28-foot-high and 24-foot-wide microwave reflector towers and replacing them with fiber optic cable installed along the park’s 187 miles of existing roads.
If approved, construction would begin in 2021.
“Existing bandwidth on the existing microwave radio system is inadequate and no longer meets the park’s needs for business operations, employee communications, and emergency communications and operations,” the park said. “Due to extremely remote duty stations, recruitment/retention for both the (National Park Service) and its business partners is severely affected by a lack of consistent and reliable connectivity.”
The park said Diamond Communications would pay for all of the up-front construction costs and once installed, the park could subscribe to the broadband services.
Public comments will be taken until Oct. 21. Submit comments at: parkplanning.nps.gov/fiber or by mail to: Compliance Office, Attention: Fiber Optic Project, P.O. Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming 82190.
Following the comment period, an environmental assessment will be prepared to analyze the proposal and its impact. The assessment will then be released for public review before a final decision is made.