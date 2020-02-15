Yellowstone National Park officials are seeking public input on a proposal to replace the 1960s Yellowstone River Bridge located near Tower Junction.
The bridge is part of the Northeast Entrance Road — which is open year-round and plowed in winter — and the project plans to maintain continued access while the bridge is replaced.
“Built in the early 1960s, the concrete deck, sidewalks and parapets have deteriorated,” the park said in a news release.
In the park’s Environmental Assessment of the project, the preferred alternative is to replace the bridge with a larger 1,200-foot-long bridge about 500 feet south of the existing location. New road would be constructed to line up with the new bridge.
Other alternatives include, constructing a new bridge directly adjacent to the existing bridge, reconstructing and widening the old bridge or leaving the old bridge as is.
“The Environmental Assessment analyzes impacts to geothermal resources, visitor experience, vegetation and wetlands in the project area,” the park said.
The park said the project would begin in the summer or fall of 2022 and be completed in 2024 depending on funding.
“If the proposed project is implemented, construction delays would vary by alternative,” the park said. “This could range from no delays to up to 30 minutes with occasional two- to four-hour delays. There may be temporary closures, including regular nighttime closures, depending on the alternative. The public would be notified of closures in advance if they occur.”
Comments on the proposal can be submitted online at parkplanning.nps.gov/yrb.