Jacob W. Frank / National Park Service

Yellowstone National Park is seeking public comment on a plan to revise its rulebook governing guided services and other commercial use activities inside the park.

The park is currently operating under Commercial Use Authorization plans that were approved in 2013. The new commercial use plan would begin on Jan. 1, 2022.

The commercial use rules affect operations such as bike tours, environmental tours, skiing/snowshoeing, boating, overnight trips, fishing, art workshops, wedding photography, and road transportation.

Service-based rules also affect towing and auto services and repair.

Commercial use permit fees cost $300 annually for activities, $150 every two years for service-based permits and $100 per single-session wedding and portrait photography.

Current plans can be read online by going to bit.ly/YNP-commercial.

Comments on an updated plan can be made at parkplanning.nps.gov/YELLCUA.

Comments must be received by Nov. 23.

