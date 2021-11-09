Yellowstone park seeks input on updating commercial use rules POST REGISTER JerryPainter Author email Nov 9, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jacob W. Frank / National Park Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yellowstone National Park is seeking public comment on a plan to revise its rulebook governing guided services and other commercial use activities inside the park.The park is currently operating under Commercial Use Authorization plans that were approved in 2013. The new commercial use plan would begin on Jan. 1, 2022.The commercial use rules affect operations such as bike tours, environmental tours, skiing/snowshoeing, boating, overnight trips, fishing, art workshops, wedding photography, and road transportation.Service-based rules also affect towing and auto services and repair. Commercial use permit fees cost $300 annually for activities, $150 every two years for service-based permits and $100 per single-session wedding and portrait photography.Current plans can be read online by going to bit.ly/YNP-commercial.Comments on an updated plan can be made at parkplanning.nps.gov/YELLCUA.Comments must be received by Nov. 23. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JerryPainter Author email Follow JerryPainter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you News Trending Today Distinguished Under 40 winners announced HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby cruises past Capital, 41-14, moving on to the 5A semis Bonneville County man arrested after victim reports being beaten Madie Wellard shows interest in taking to the air Idaho Legislature reconvening could spark lawsuits Steven Faulkner stands among patriots Large businesses await court ruling on federal requirement for employee vaccinations Wreck outside of Firth sends one to hospital HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Area athletes ready for signing day Gov. Little talks COVID-19 in AARP teleconference Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.