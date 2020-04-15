Yellowstone National Park has decided on how it will replace an aging bridge located on the Northeast Entrance Road near Tower Junction.
The park considered three alternatives in its environmental assessment to replace the 1960s Yellowstone River Bridge. National Park Service regional director Mike Reynolds signed off on a plan to build a replacement bridge about 500 feet south of the existing bridge location. About 1 mile of new road will be constructed to line up with the replacement bridge.
Vehicle traffic will continue to use the old bridge while the new bridge is under construction, helping keep traffic disruption to a minimum.
“Parking, pullouts, and the Yellowstone River Picnic Area, located along this road segment, will also be redesigned and reconstructed to accommodate increased visitor use,” the park said in a news release. “Once complete, the existing road segment and bridge will be removed, and the area rehabilitated.”
The park said, depending on funding, roadwork could begin as early as spring 2022 and is expected to last for three years.