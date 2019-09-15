Yellowstone National Park has two free events for birdwatchers, especially people who want to know more about raptors.
In conjunction with the annual migration of birds of prey through the park, two programs will be offered Sept. 21.
“The two programs will provide opportunities to learn about raptors and the role they play in Yellowstone and beyond,” the park said in a news release.
The first program will be held at the Fishing Bridge Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The presentation will be on raptor ecology and identification.
The second program goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at a roadside pullout located in Hayden Valley 9 miles north of Fishing Bridge Junction and 6.6 miles south of Canyon Junction. The park said find the location by looking for signs, people with spotting scopes and uniformed rangers at the pullout.
“Bring binoculars, water, snacks, and a lawn chair for comfortable viewing,” the park said.