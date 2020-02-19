Over the next two years, Yellowstone National Park plans to spend tens of millions of dollars upgrading its employee housing across the park.
The park announced Wednesday a plan to demolish and replace 64 outdated trailers with modern modular cabins, remodel 150 housing units, rehabilitate several historic homes (some of which date back to the late 1800s) and add new housing to keep up with the increased visitation to the park.
“The lack of available housing in surrounding communities is substantially impacting workforce recruitment,” the park said in a news release. “Additionally, park visitation has increased 45% since 2000 and requires more staffing to manage park operations. For these reasons, the park is assessing the number of additional housing units that may be needed.”
The park said its 64 trailers used to house between 80 and 100 employees were built between 1960 and 1983.
“The condition of each trailer is extremely substandard and immediate replacement is necessary,” the park said. “In 2020, the park will replace about 35 trailers at Old Faithful, Lake Village, Mammoth Hot Springs and Bechler with high-quality modular cabins. In 2021, the remaining trailers will be replaced. All replacements will be in existing developed areas.”
“Our ability to attract and retain talent in Yellowstone is strongly tied to the availability and affordability of housing options in and around the park,” said park superintendent Cam Sholly. “Thanks to the support of Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and the National Park Service, we now have the funding and support needed to help us begin addressing one of the biggest issues facing Yellowstone’s workforce.”
Because of past budget constraints throughout the National Park Service, Yellowstone has been deferring maintenance estimated at $500 million.
In reference to its non-historic housing units, the park said, many of these units have not had improvements in decades. “Planned improvements range from roofing and siding replacements, to major interior work including new flooring, better insulation, and improved heating systems. Over 50 improvement projects are scheduled for 2020.”