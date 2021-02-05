With help from the Great American Outdoors Act, Yellowstone National Park plans to replace the Lewis River bridge just north of the park’s South Entrance.
The park said hundreds of thousands of vehicles cross the 604-foot long bridge each year. The bridge was originally built in 1960. It crosses the Lewis River about 10 miles north of the South Entrance.
“Based on recent assessments of the bridge, a total replacement was determined to be the best course of action to address the widespread deterioration,” park officials said, announcing the action. “This will reduce maintenance costs in the future and provide safer conditions for the public and employees traveling to and from the South Entrance for many years to come.”
The park said construction is still in the early planning stages and traffic disruption is not expected for several months. The status of park roads can be seen online at nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/parkroads.htm.