Yellowstone National Park recorded its busiest September on record this year.
Park statisticians counted 724,454 visits last month, according to a news release. The total is a 13 percent increase over September 2017.
It's the highest total ever recorded for the month and just the second time it has surpassed 700,000 visits, according to park stats. The previous high was 701,754, which came in 2016, the park's busiest year on record.
September brings the park's year-to-date visitation to more than 3.8 million, down slightly from 2017. But it's the fourth consecutive year the total has topped 3.8 million by October.
Year-to-date visitation is up by nearly 20 percent from five years ago, the park said.
Numbers for months on either end of the busy summer season have also been steadily climbing — this September's total is nearly 30 percent higher than the month's total in 2013.
It's also likely that the park will once again surpass 4 million visits. The final three months of the year are often some of the slowest, but the park has seen more than 200,000 visits in each of the past three Octobers.