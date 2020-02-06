Yellowstone National Park is recruiting for the 2020 Youth Conservation Corps, inviting young men and women ages 15 to 18 to apply.
The park will be hiring 60 youth from across the country to participate in two month-long sessions offered June 7 to July 8 and July 12 to Aug. 12. Applicants must be citizens of the United States and 15 years old by June 7, but not older than 18 by Aug. 12. Yellowstone recruits youth from all social, economic, ethnic and racial backgrounds for the program.
The deadline to apply is March 1.
“No previous wilderness experience is required,” the park said in a news release. “Applicants should possess a positive attitude, a willingness and ability to work in a physically active outdoor program and get along well with others.”
Those hired will be required to live in the park, and room and board will be provided at minimal cost. Wages are set at $7.25 an hour.
“The (Youth Conservation Corps) is designed to develop an appreciation for the nation’s natural resources and heritage through unique educational, recreational and work experiences,” the park said. “Corps members work together with National Park Service staff to complete conservation projects such as trail rehabilitation, campground restoration, and a wide variety of resource management, visitor support services, and maintenance projects.”
Corps workers will also join in evening and weekend recreational activities.
To apply, go to tinyurl.com/pr-yccjobs.