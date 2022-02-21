Yellowstone National Park is recruiting youth between the ages of 15 and 18 for its Youth Conservation Corps. This year marks the park's 150th anniversary.
The program is a residential work-based education program for teens, a park news release said. Completed application materials must be postmarked by March 1.
Two monthlong Youth Conservation Corps sessions will be offered from June 12-July 13 and July 17-Aug. 17. Thirty-six youth from all social, economic, ethnic and racial backgrounds will be randomly selected from across the country to participate in the program. Applicants must be United States citizens and 15 years of age by June 12, but not over 18 years of age by Aug. 17.
Previous wilderness experience isn't necessary, but enjoying camping is a plus since it will be required during work assignments, the release said. Participants will be required to live in the park, and a minimal fee will be charged for room and board. Wages will be set at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
The Youth Conservation Corps is designed to develop an appreciation for the nation’s natural resources and heritage through unique educational, recreational and work experiences, the release said. Corps members work together with National Park Service staff to complete conservation projects such as trail rehabilitation, campground restoration, and a wide variety of resource management, visitor support services and maintenance projects.
Participants develop their job and leadership skills while exploring personal values, gaining self-esteem, expanding their awareness of work ethics, and learning firsthand about environmental and conservation issues. Corps members also participate in evening and weekend recreational activities and discover the many options for careers in the National Park Service and other land management agencies.