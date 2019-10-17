Yellowstone National Park biologists have been busy counting noses (and beaks), recording sightings, conflicts and concerns for bear management, wolves and birds. They have compiled their work done in 2018 into three reports now available to the public.
Each annual report focuses mainly on the health of the three wildlife populations. The reports also include interesting photos of bears, wolves and a variety of birds. Some photos show biologists collaring wolves, releasing banded trumpeter swans and grizzly bears munching on a carcass they usurped from wolves who are looking on.
The bear report compiles statistics on where the bruins were seen and bear-human conflicts, including the management of roadside bear jams.
“There were few bear-human conflicts inside of the park in 2018; however, managing visitors that stopped to view and photograph bears foraging in roadside meadows and thus creating large bear jams was a considerable management challenge,” said Yellowstone’s Bear Biologist Kerry Gunther.
The new report said park staff responded to 180 (75 percent) of the grizzly bear jams and spent 1,066 personnel hours managing grizzly bears, the traffic associated with the bear-jams and the visitors that stopped to view and photograph the grizzly bears.
Bird biologists in the park focused on monitoring raptors, waterfowl, songbirds, near-passerine (perching birds), rare bird sightings and migrations in their report.
“We recorded 35 songbird species within three willow growth types and captured at least 32 species at our banding station in a willow-lined riparian corridor,” biologist Lauren Walker said. “Observers recorded 24 species in mature forests and 29 species in sagebrush steppe. We also observed over 3,100 individuals belonging to 82 species along three BBS routes in the park.”
The wolf report looks at pup survival, the different packs and radio-collaring.
“In 2018 we noted a drop in pup numbers, however there were no intra-species wolf killings, which is usually the reason for the most wolf mortality,” said Doug Smith, Yellowstone Wolf Project leader. “This year marks a 10-year period of relatively stable wolf numbers. While the reasons for this are unknown, a relatively stable elk population is likely a large factor.”
To read more of the nitty-gritty facts, charts and maps, go to tinyurl.com/pr-bear-report for the bear report; tinyurl.com/pr-bird-report for the bird report; and tinyurl.com/pr-wolf-report for the wolf report.