Yellowstone National Park reopened the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and the West Thumb Junction Thursday morning. The road was closed Saturday because of thick smoke from the nearby Lone Star Fire.
Firefighters hiked the Howard Eaton and Shoshone Lake trails to check on the Lone Star Fire Thursday after heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through the area Wednesday night, the park said.
Firefighters have not been fighting the lightning-caused fire, but have been taking protective measures for developed structures in the Old Faithful area.
"Crews thinned vegetation around a microwave tower and outbuildings as well as a water treatment facility on Wednesday,” the park said in an update. “A chipper will follow up in those areas, further reducing the size and subsequent flammability of the vegetation.”
The park has 37 people assigned to the fire.
The park reported no significant growth in the fire that was more than 760 acres on Tuesday and creeping northwest. The wildfire was first reported at 5:15 p.m. Saturday about 3 miles south of Old Faithful. Sunday and Monday the fire more than doubled in size, but hasn’t grown significantly since.
Although the road was reopened, trails, trailheads, picnic areas and backcountry campsites around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser remain closed.
“Hikers are encouraged to talk to park staff for alternate hiking and backpacking opportunities or visit the park's Backcountry Situation Report,” the park said.
With fire danger rated at “very high” in the park, Yellowstone has banned all fires in the backcountry and is allowing only pack stoves. Campfires are allowed only in designated fire rings in frontcountry campgrounds and day-use picnic areas. Smoking is also restricted to specific areas.