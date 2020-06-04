So far so good.
As Yellowstone National Park began opening its entrance gates a few at a time, one pandemic measure it promised was to test park employees for COVID-19.
Yellowstone tested 43 non-symptomatic, front-line employees on May 28 and 29 and all results came back negative.
The park plans to continue testing its workers throughout the summer and include concessions employees who are first responders and who work directly with the public. About 100 more COVID-19 tests are planned this week.
“This is the most aggressive employee surveillance testing being conducted in the National Park System,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly in a park news release. “We couldn’t do this without our partners in the states and counties. Our goal is to detect positive COVID-19 cases as early as possible, so we can isolate and support those employees, while reducing chances of spreading the virus. Information gained from this program will inform management decisions.”
The park said surveillance testing detects employees who aren’t showing COVID-19 symptoms and finds infected people to quickly isolate them.
“Testing and isolation of those who are infected but not symptomatic has great potential to be protective of public health,” said U.S. Public Health Officer George Larsen (assigned to national parks in Montana and Wyoming). “The local county health officers have been so supportive, and we look forward to further refining this program with them.”
The testing comes with financial help from the state of Wyoming and Park County, Wyoming.
Yellowstone also released visitation information for its Wyoming and Montana entrances. Traffic from May 18 to 31 for the Wyoming entrances (which opened first) was 70% of the traffic for the same time frame in 2019 when all five entrances were open. The visitation in the park between May 18 to 31 this year was 20% of the visitation for the same dates last year.
Vehicle traffic entering the Montana entrances (North, West, and Northeast) on June 1 to 3 was 45% of the same days in 2019. The park recorded 7,186 vehicles through the Montana entrances June 1 to 3, 2020 versus 15,934 vehicles on June 1 to 3, 2019.