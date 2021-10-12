Yellowstone National Park announced that it is scaling back its search and recovery efforts for a man who went missing last month on a canoe-camping trip at Shoshone Lake in the park’s backcountry.
The park said that deteriorating weather conditions, including snow and freezing temperatures in the Yellowstone backcountry, is limiting the search effort for Kim Crumbo, 74, of Ogden, Utah. The search effort has continued for about three weeks using helicopters, boats, sonar technology and ground crews.
Crumbo and his brother Mark O’Neill, from Chimacum, Washington, were reported overdue by a family member Sept. 19 from their four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake. Park search crews found O’Neill’s body on the east shore of Shoshone Lake on Sept. 20. It was determined that O’Neill died of hypothermia. Both men were former park service employees.
“All of us at Yellowstone extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends and colleagues of both Mark and Kim,” said Yellowstone superintendent Cam Sholly. “I want to personally thank the teams from Yellowstone, other parks and agencies, and partner organizations who worked to help us locate Mark, and who continue search efforts to bring Kim home.”
Grand Teton National Park contributed a helicopter in the search effort and dog teams helped from Western Montana Search Dogs.
The park said the incident is still under investigation, and “we cannot comment further about specifics.”