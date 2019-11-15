The National Park Service wants to bring the world’s oldest national park into the 21st century by installing indoor Wi-Fi networks in developed areas for visitors and employees.
Yellowstone National Park is seeking comments on the proposed plan that would install up to 484 antennas on employee housing and visitor lodging facilities at Canyon Village, Grant Village, Lake Village, Mammoth Hot Springs and Old Faithful. An additional 39 antennas would be required to link the Wi-Fi service to internet providers outside of the park.
The park said the internet service would exclude wilderness and park road corridors.
“Exterior antennas would be located in areas to minimize visibility,” the park said in a news release. “Where visible, the installations would be painted to match the buildings on which they are installed. In an effort to have no adverse effect to historic properties or districts, many of the antennas on National Register of Historic Places eligible structures would be located in attic spaces or under eaves.”
The park said Wi-Fi coverage could eventually extend to other developed areas such as Norris, Madison and Bechler for employee use.
For more details on the proposal and to comment, go to parkplanning.nps.gov/ap.