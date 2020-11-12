It’s another visitor record-breaker for Yellowstone National Park.
The park had 360,034 visitors for October, making it the busiest October on record. The numbers topped the previous record of 252,013 set in 2015 by 43%, the park said in a news release.
In 2019, the park hosted 170,038 visitors for October. Total park visitors so far for 2020 have totaled 3,743,907 through October. That’s down 6% from the same period last year, but considering the park was closed because of the pandemic beginning in March and didn’t reopen all its entrances until June 1, things have been busy.
The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last six years (through October):
2020 – 3,743,907
2019 – 3,979,153
2018 – 4,078,771
2017 – 4,084,762
2016 – 4,212,782
2015 – 4,066,191
The park closed all its roads, except one, to automobile traffic early this month. They will remain closed until April. The road from the park’s North entrance at Gardiner, Mont., to Cooke City, Mont., is open year-round, weather permitting.
“Conditions permitting, most park roads will open to oversnow travel (snowmobiles and snowcoaches) on Dec. 15,” the park said. Visit nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/visiting-yellowstone-in-winter.htm for details.