Yellowstone National Park will still require stock users to obtain a free permit to bring their animals on park trails this summer.
The program, launched in 2017, was put in place to help park managers keep tabs on where, when and how many stock users visit park trails.
“Traveling in Yellowstone’s backcountry with stock is an exciting way to see the park,” the park said in a news release. “The free day ride permits provide an opportunity for park staff to assist riders in planning safe, enjoyable, and low-impact trips.”
Permits are available on the park’s website, by calling the central backcountry office at 307-344-2160 or at any of the park’s backcountry offices.
Overnight stock use is not allowed until July 1. Overnight trips are also required to have a backcountry permit. Learn more stock packing regulations for the park at nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/stock-packing-regulations.htm.