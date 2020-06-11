As part of Yellowstone National Park’s ongoing COVID-19 surveillance, the park tested 179 employees and concession workers last week with all tests coming back negative.
The workers are first responders and others who work directly with the public. The employees were tested by Park County, Mont., health officials.
“This brings the total number of employees tested in the past 10 days to 222,” the park said in a news release. “Moving forward the park will continue to test employees in partnership with both Montana and Wyoming.”
Yellowstone said it will continue testing workers throughout the summer as part of its plan to gradually reopen the park to visitors.
“I want to thank the states of Wyoming and Montana and our county health officials for partnering with us to increase surveillance testing capacity,” said park superintendent Cam Sholly. “This proactive testing is the only way for us to detect cases early and respond quickly to any employees who have the virus.”
The park also sampled wastewater systems in Gardiner, Mont., Mammoth Hot Springs and at Old Faithful between May 18 and 26, and lab results found 0% prevalence of COVID-19 during those time frames. More testing of wastewater systems is planned this Saturday and Monday.
The park plans to begin opening the backcountry to camping, issuing permits starting on Monday. Backcountry permits will be issued from the Central Backcountry Office via email or by phone.
Prior to Monday, the backcountry has been open for day use only. Many backcountry trails and campsites will continue to remain closed because of snow conditions, flooding or wildlife situations. Go to nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/situationreport.htm for information on specific areas.
For information on backcountry camping permits, go to nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/backcountryhiking.htm
Yellowstone also issued a report on visitation statistics showing the first 10 days of June saw slightly better than half the visitors than last year during the same period. Parkwide, 42,075 visited from June 1 to 10. Last year during the same time period, 78,190 people visited.