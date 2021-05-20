Yellowstone National Park is holding an online meeting and inviting the public to talk about all things fish.
Park staff will host the virtual one-hour meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, and is encouraging anglers and fishing guides to tune in to learn about ongoing efforts to restore native fish species. After a presentation, there will be a live question-and-answer session.
Space is limited to 250 online attendees.
The meeting will present an overview of fish restoration efforts and show a recorded program on Yellowstone Lake cutthroat trout conservation and lake trout suppression. Other projects presented include restoration of Arctic grayling and westslope cutthroat trout in Lamar River, park fishing in general and aquatic invasive species prevention efforts.
After the recorded message, the staff will hold a question and answer session.
To attend the meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone, go to global.gotomeeting.com/join/459326693.
People can also listen in on phones by calling 571-317-3112. Access Code: 459-326-693. The meeting will be live captioned for accessibility needs.
“Fishing season in Yellowstone opens May 29,” the park said in a news release. “New this year, anglers can buy fishing permits at Recreation.gov in advance of their trip to the park. Permits are also sold at in-park stores and surrounding communities.”
Visitors to the park can learn more about fishing at nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/fishing.htm.