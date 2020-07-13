The number of visitors to Yellowstone National Park in June 2020 dropped sharply from the same time in 2019, part of a general trend of people traveling less in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, although visitation did pick back up in late June.
In June 2020, 534,155 people visited the park, which is down 32% from June 2019, according to a news release from the park. However, traffic counts ranged from 90% to 116% of 2019 levels over the last 10 days of June.
Yellowstone was closed due to coronavirus on March 24. Two Wyoming entrances were reopened on May 18 and three Montana entrances on June 1. So far, 667,290 people have visited Yellowstone, down 49% from last year. Part of this is no commercial buses, which brought 70,461 visitors in June 2019, went there this June.