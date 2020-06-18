For the third week in a row, Yellowstone National Park COVID-19 testing of park employees came back negative.
Also, Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks both released the results of a National Park Service economic study showing that visitors spent more than half a billion dollars at local gateway regions near the parks in 2019.
Yellowstone tested 165 park and concession employees as part of its reopening plan, targeting workers on the front lines with park visitors. The number brings the total tested in the past three weeks to 387. All have been coronavirus free.
A contractor working on a construction site inside the park has tested positive for the virus.
“The individual reported symptoms at the job site, was isolated, and tested outside of the park. The individual does not live in the park,” the park said in a news release. “Contact tracing is being conducted by health officials, who at this point have not identified any close contacts with park employees or visitors.”
The construction worker was not tested as part of the Yellowstone employee surveillance testing program.
"This is why we have developed response protocols with our health experts and have required COVID-19 mitigation/response plans for all contractors," said Yellowstone superintendent Cam Sholly. "The contractor took the appropriate actions by immediately isolating the employee, sending him for testing, and notifying health officials."
The visitor spending analysis of both parks was conducted by economists Catherine Cullinane Thomas of the U.S. Geological Survey and Lynne Koontz of the National Park Service.
The report shows $21 billion of direct spending by more than 327 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 340,500 jobs nationally; 278,000 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $41.7 billion.
In Yellowstone, the report found that 4 million visitors spent $507 million in communities near the park. That spending supported 7,000 jobs in the region and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $642 million.
"The positive economic impacts of Yellowstone are essential to economies of Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho," Sholly said. "It is important that we continue working with our state and local partners to balance the many benefits of tourism with our continued efforts to protect the world-class resources within the park."
The economic effects were equally impressive for Grand Teton National Park. About 3.4 million visitors in 2019 spent an estimated $630 million in local gateway regions. These expenditures supported a total of 8,640 jobs, $275 million in labor income, $463 million in value added, and $796 million in economic output in local gateway economies surrounding Grand Teton National Park.
"We recognize Grand Teton National Park's important role as an economic driver in the state of Wyoming," said acting Grand Teton superintendent Gopaul Noojibail. "This is a special place and we greatly appreciate our local and state partners that help serve our visitors and protect the park's iconic resources for future generations."
Across the nation, lodging expenses account for the largest share of visitor spending in gateway communities, about $7.1 billion in 2019. The restaurant sector had the next greatest effects with $4.2 billion in economic output. Motor vehicle fuel expenditures were $2.16 billion with retail spending at $1.93 billion.