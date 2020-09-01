A giantess has awoken from her 6-year slumber.
Yellowstone National Park announced that the Giantess Geyser erupted last week for the first time in more than 6-and-a-half years. The major geyser located in the Old Faithful area shoots off “infrequent but violent” eruptions with bursts 100 to 200 feet high, the park said.
“The surrounding area may shake from underground steam explosions just before the initial water and/or steam eruptions,” the park says in its description of the geyser.
The park posted a 50-second video of the latest eruption on its Facebook page at tinyurl.com/pr-eruption.
The United States Geological Survey posted a Twitter message about the eruption.
“It used to erupt more frequently in the past,” the USGS said. “The 6-year gap between eruptions is the longest since at least the ‘80s, but it has had years-long dormant periods before. Why geysers turn off and on is something that is not well understood. They are very fragile systems.”
During active times for the geyser “eruptions may occur twice hourly and continue for 4 to 48 hours,” the park reports on its geyser profile.